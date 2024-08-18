FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.20. 23,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.82.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -9.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FAT Brands by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 175,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

