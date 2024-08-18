Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FATE opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 262,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 111,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.