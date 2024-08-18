Fei USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $16.38 million and approximately $70,921.09 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,435,086 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 16,435,086.2412864 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9653147 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $167,974.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars.

