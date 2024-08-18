Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,337. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

