Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after buying an additional 364,298 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 397,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 286,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,632. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

