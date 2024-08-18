Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.85. 339,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

