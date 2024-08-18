Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 33,622 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,473,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,201,000 after buying an additional 530,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,136 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,184 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

