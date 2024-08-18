Financial Partners Group Inc Buys New Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of FELC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 380,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

