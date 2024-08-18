Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. 631,005 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

