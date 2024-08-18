Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 194.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,809. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

