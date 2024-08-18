Financial Partners Group Inc Has $28.55 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 797,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 1,841,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

