Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $1.59 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

