Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 702,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.25. 328,061 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

