Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 137 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

