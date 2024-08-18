Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 1,716 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,484,000 after buying an additional 956,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after acquiring an additional 324,042 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 361,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 244,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 169,851 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 229,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 155,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.79. 26,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,624. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $70.11.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

