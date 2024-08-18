Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 356 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $79.04. 986,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

