First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,069,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 982,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.3 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $11.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

