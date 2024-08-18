First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Pacific Price Performance

FPAFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

