First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,439. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 635,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,880,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

