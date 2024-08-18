First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,439. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
