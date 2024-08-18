First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Position Boosted by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FVC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.