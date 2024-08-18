Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 125.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 450,760 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 485,654 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 1,054,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,192. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.69.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

