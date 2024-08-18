Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Fortrea worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $347,110,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 4,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,071. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.03.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

