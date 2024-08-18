Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 11,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 95.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 925,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.