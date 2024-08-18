Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

