Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6 %

SLB opened at $44.78 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

