Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $918.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $973.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $362.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

