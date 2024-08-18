Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $83,461,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

