Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,820,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 19,000,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 3,197,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

