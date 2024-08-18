Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,420.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
LLY traded down $9.46 on Friday, reaching $922.12. 2,364,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $878.93 and its 200-day moving average is $805.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
