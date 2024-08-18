Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

FT stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

