Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Sells $123,540.48 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 24,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $123,540.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $175.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

