G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

