Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 17,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.61. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

