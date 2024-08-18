Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

GLMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.69. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.