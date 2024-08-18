Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
