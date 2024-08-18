Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Acquires C$13,387.50 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,387.50.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,160.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 40,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$18,634.05.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$10,307.10.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 2,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

Galway Metals Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of GWM opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.76. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

