Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Garmin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,799,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $172.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Garmin

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.