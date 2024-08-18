Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 496.0 days.
Gecina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $108.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02. Gecina has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Gecina Company Profile
