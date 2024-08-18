Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 92.11% and a negative net margin of 82.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Generation Income Properties stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.10. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is -17.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIPR

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.