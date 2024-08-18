Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Genpact Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,680. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

