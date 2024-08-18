Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.39% of Genprex worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genprex in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

GNPX remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. 288,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,761. Genprex has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts expect that Genprex will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

