Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($6.96) price target on the stock.

Genuit Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 453.50 ($5.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,023.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 462.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 442.55. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 518 ($6.61).

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

