GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 2.2 %

GIGM stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

