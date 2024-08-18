Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,840,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 21,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 204.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

