Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,939 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 103,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ABOS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.11. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 30.20, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

