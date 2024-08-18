Gladius Capital Management LP Has $30,000 Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.08 million, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

