Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

CASH opened at $64.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

