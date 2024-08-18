Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $159,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.72%.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

