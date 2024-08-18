Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $31,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

RL stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average of $172.97.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.