Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Global Payments worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

