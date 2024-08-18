Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
